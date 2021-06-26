Delhi Metro Information: 3 stations of Delhi Metro will stay closed for 4 hours nowadays, that is the timing

Delhi Metro Information: Delhi Metro has made up our minds to stay 3 primary stations closed on Yellow Line for 4 hours on Saturday in view of the worry of farmers’ motion and the recommendation of Delhi Police. On Saturday, the farmers’ agitation will entire seven months. Additionally Learn – ED attaches belongings price Rs 365 crore of Adarsh ​​Workforce of Corporations and different farms in case of dishonest 20 lakh other people

DMRC tweeted on Friday evening, “At the advice of Delhi Police, because of safety causes, 3 metro stations on Yellow Line – College, Civil Strains and Vidhan Sabha, for public the following day (Saturday) 26.06. Can be closed until 2 pm. Additionally Learn – Delhi: BJP slams Kejriwal over oxygen audit record, Deputy CM Sisodia refutes allegations

As recommended by means of Delhi Police, in view of safety causes, 3 Metro stations of Yellow Line specifically, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Strains and Vidhan Sabha will stay closed for public from 10:00 am to two:00 pm the following day i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday). Additionally Learn – Delhi: Wrestler Sushil Kumar used to be shifted from Mandoli Prison to Tihar Prison. — Delhi Metro Rail Company I please put on a masks😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 25, 2021

Except for Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana, farmers also are agitating on Tikri and Ghazipur border. Protests may additionally happen within the nationwide capital on Saturday, so the Delhi Metro Rail Company and the police have taken safety features as a precaution.

A senior police professional additionally stated that DMRC has made up our minds to stay some metro stations closed in view of the potential for farmers’ protests.