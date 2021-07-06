Delhi Metro Information: DMRC’s particular initiative for the ease of metro passengers, the rustic’s first UPI founded cashless parking began at Kashmere Gate

Delhi Metro Information: DMRC has introduced the rustic’s first FASTag/UPI founded cashless parking facility at Kashmere Gate Metro Station. As an initiative of multi-modal integration, a devoted intermediate public shipping lane for vehicles, taxis and e-rickshaws was once additionally inaugurated on the station. The inauguration came about these days within the presence of DMRC Managing Director Dr. Mangu Singh and senior officers of DMRC and Nationwide Bills Company of India. Additionally Learn – Excellent Information For Delhi: Executive began financial plan for each corona sufferer in Delhi, observe on portal

55 four-wheelers and 174 two-wheelers may also be parked underneath this unique cashless parking facility situated at Gate No. 6 of Kashmere Gate Metro Station. The access/go out and fee of four-wheeler cars can be performed thru FASTag. The parking rate can be deducted thru FASTag, which is able to save time for access and fee. Beneath this facility, handiest cars with FASTag can be allowed to park.

Two-wheelers will be capable to get access handiest after swiping the good card of DMRC. Sensible Card Swipe can be used just for getting into access/go out timings and for calculation of fare and no cash can be deducted from the cardboard. Parking rate may also be paid thru UPI apps by way of scanning the QR code. In long term, this fee will also be performed thru DMRC/NCMC playing cards.

This facility is a pilot challenge of DMRC. Additionally, DMRC is making plans to put in equivalent programs thru different parking amenities in Delhi-NCR. With the exception of this, DMRC Managing Director additionally inaugurated devoted intermediate public shipping lanes for vehicles, taxis and e-rickshaws at Gate No. 6 and eight of Kashmere Gate Metro Station.

Those lanes will facilitate motion of trains and build up ultimate mile connectivity on the station. This initiative is a part of the station’s multi-modal integration challenge. In the second one segment of multi-modal integration, a meals court docket (to be arrange by way of DTIDC) and bus-terminal (3 lanes with a capability of five buses each and every) can also be built by way of DMRC.

Delhi Metro Rail Company (DMRC) launches first FASTag/UPI-based cashless parking & a multi-model integration facility at Kashmere Gate metro station %.twitter.com/AEVuZR2XPD – ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

After of completion of Segment II, Kashmere Gate will grow to be a transport-hub which is able to come with Metro connectivity of Line-1, Line-2 and Line-6 ​​with parking facility, ISBT Kashmere Gate and taxi/auto/e-rickshaw products and services. Those amenities will deliver nice aid to the day by day commuters to and from Kashmere Gate Metro Station, because the station is easily hooked up to a significant ISBT and a number of other places of work situated within reach. Kashmere Gate Metro Station is the one station in DMRC to have 3 interchange stations and is among the busiest stations within the Metro community. (IANS)