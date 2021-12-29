Delhi Metro Information: Metro trains is not going to run between Inexperienced Park-Qutub Minar the next day to come, 3 stations will stay closed

Delhi Metro Information:The scoop associated with the operation of metro trains for the folks residing in Delhi-NCR has simply come to the fore. DMRC has made up our minds to prevent trains on Yellow Line between Inexperienced Park and Qutub Minar the next day to come. Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Saket stations will stay closed all over this era.Additionally Learn – Durga Shankar Mishra would be the subsequent Leader Secretary of UP, has taken schooling from IIT-Kanpur and Australian College

There can be no carrier between Inexperienced Park & Qutab Minar on Yellow Line on Thursday because of pre-planned upkeep. Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar & Saket stations will stay closed all over this era: DMRC percent.twitter.com/08OaTn4aE5 – ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021



In keeping with DMRC's tweet, no carrier can be to be had between Inexperienced Park and Qutub Minar on Yellow Line on Thursday because of pre-planned upkeep. Throughout this, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Saket stations will stay closed.