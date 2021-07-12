Delhi Metro Information: Services and products on Crimson Line disrupted from lately, know which stations have been closed

Delhi Metro Information: Vital knowledge has come for the passengers touring in Delhi Metro. Passengers touring in Crimson Line Metro (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) right here must be aware that 4 metro stations in this line were closed from Monday to Thursday i.e. for 4 days. Those stations were closed for OHE paintings at the lacking hyperlink between Trilokpuri to Mayur Vihar Section 1 in this line.Additionally Learn – ISI plotted violence in farmers’ agitation, safety alert in Delhi, many metro stations closed

In line with the ideas launched through the Delhi Metro, the following 4 days at the Crimson Line are to be hooked up with the already current gadget to start out metro operations at the incomplete phase between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, Trilokpuri, Sanjay Jheel. This paintings will take 4 days. Because of this the products and services of stations at Mandawali West, West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar, Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Mayur Vihar Section 2 were suspended until Thursday.

Alternatively, products and services will proceed as customary on different traces and corridors from Maujpur/Shivihar to IP Extension and between Mayur Vihar Section 1 to Majlis Park at the different facet. Delhi Metro has requested folks to plot their adventure in line with this time table.