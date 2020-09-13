Delhi Metro Latest News: Metro Starts After Five Months, 114 Passengers Fined On First Day, Don’t Make This Mistake

Delhi Metro News: The service of Delhi Metro started for all passengers from Saturday, but in the national capital, the cases of Corona are increasing continuously, despite the passengers traveling in the metro are seen flouting the rules. Fines were recovered from 144 such guilty passengers. People are required to follow the guidelines issued by the government while traveling in the metro. At the same time, strict action is being taken by the metro on the negligents. Also Read – Corona rules ignored expensive in Delhi Metro, Flying Squad caught more than 90 passengers and …

On Saturday, an investigation campaign was conducted on all lines through flying squads. Under this campaign, it has been seen inside the metro whether passengers are following the rules in the metro. However, 114 passengers were caught by flying squads in the Delhi Metro by flying squads. At the same time, fines were also collected from all these passengers.

DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said that flying squads informed more than 200 passengers about the rules and left them out.

He told, “114 passengers were also fined Rs 200 under section 59 of Delhi Metro Operation and Management Act. Flying squads caught all these people inside the metro, flaunting the rules. “

Let us tell you that since Saturday, the metro in the national capital has been started once again like its old time, but now due to Corona virus, the Metro administration has made many changes in the rules. There are many travelers who were mistaken for not knowing. So if you are also traveling in the metro, then pay attention to the guidelines of the Delhi Metro administration.