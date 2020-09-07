Delhi Metro Latest News: Metro will run again after five months from today, know when the train will arrive in which station, see the guideline

Delhi Metro Latest News: The metro train, called Delhi’s Life Line, which has been closed since the early days of Coronavirus Crisis, will now resume after a long wait. After remaining calm for almost five months, the metro will run again in Delhi from today. The Central Government had decided to run the Delhi Metro from September 7, i.e. from today, in the new Delhi Metro Guidelines of Unlock 4.0. A lot of enthusiasm has been seen among the people on the resumption of metros. Also Read – Know this new rule if you travel in Noida Metro, otherwise …

– Corona infection is spreading fast, so not all metro lines will start now. Only the yellow line will be started on Monday and Tuesday.

– In the initial phase, the Metro administration has decided to run the metro from four hours in the morning i.e. 7 am to 11 am and in the evening from 4 pm to 8 pm.

– On Monday and Tuesday, the metro time of Yellow Line will go from Badli to Huda City Center in Gurugram.

From September 12, trains will start running as before in all the lines of the metro.

– Passengers have to take care that tokens will not be issued in the station. Passengers will get entry through smart card only.

– Passengers who have smart cards should take special care that the card will not be recharged through cash payment.

– Metro administration has put stickers in the seat inside the metro for social distancing. The seat where the sticker should be kept is empty.

– It is mandatory to apply mask in the station. Entry will not be found inside the station without a mask.

Currently, Metro stations will not be opened in any containment zone right now.

– In the Corona period, the time of the stop of the metro has also been changed, now the metro will stop more than 10 seconds in each station.