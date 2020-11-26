Delhi Metro Latest News: Pay attention before going out, Metro will not run on these routes till 2 pm, DMRC issued advisory

Delhi Metro Latest News: The Delhi Metro will also be affected by the farmers’ agitation in Delhi against the new agricultural laws. Farmers’ organizations in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab have called for a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. Advisory has been issued by the Delhi Metro as a precautionary measure. The police administration is also fully alert due to the farmer movement. According to DMRC, till 2 pm on Thursday, there will be no service between select stations on all lines of Delhi Metro. Also Read – Services on many lines of Delhi Metro will be interrupted from morning to 2 pm on Thursday, read details

This will also affect the metro along the Delhi border areas. Actually, at the request of Delhi Police, this step is being taken to avoid the crowd in Kisan rally and Kovid epidemic. Also Read – 26-year-old young doctor broke into battle against Corona, joined contract job in April

Farmers’ organizations have formed the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which has the support of more than 500 farmer organizations. At the same time, cases of corona infection are increasing in Delhi, due to which the movement has not been allowed. Also Read – Severe outbreak of Corona virus in many states of the country including Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi Rajasthan, read details

People will not get metro facility between Sultanpur to Guru Dronacharya section on Yellow Line of Delhi Metro. No service will be available from Dilshad Garden to Major Mohit Sharma between Rajendra Nagar section. Also, on the metro route from Kashmiri Gate to Badarpur Border, service from Badarpur Border to Mewla Maharajpur will be closed.

However, there will be no change in services on the airport and rapid metro section. Also, services of Delhi Metro will resume on all lines after 2 pm.

On behalf of Delhi Police, farmers have also been told clearly that they should not participate in any kind of protest. If farmers come to Delhi from other states, legal action will be taken against them.

According to the information, farmers are not being allowed to perform in view of the recent guidelines of DDMA. Various farmer organizations had also requested permission to hold demonstrations in Delhi.