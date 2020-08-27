Delhi Metro launches new smart card, will be recharged on its own, know its features

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: Delhi Metro has now launched a new smart card (DMRC) to make the journey of millions of its passengers easy, easy and relief. The advantage of this smart card is that metro passengers will not need to stand in line for this, rather this smart card will be recharged by itself. How much is the money in the card? Also, passengers can remain carefree, as it will be linked to the bank account. Also Read – Corona: After CM Kejriwal, now BJP also raised demand for running Delhi Metro, said- ‘Lifeline’ of people starts

With the help of this smart card, passengers will now be able to travel in Delhi Metro without worrying. At present, this facility will not be available to the passengers of Noida-Greater Noida Metro, it can be worked on in future.

Let us know that the metro in Delhi is going to start from the month of September and due to the corona, the passengers of the metro will have to follow the guidelines. In such a situation, the metro has given a gift of new smart card to millions of passengers in view of the convenience of the passengers.

This new smart metro card will also have the facility that whenever the value of the card is less than Rs 100, then it will automatically be credited Rs 200 at the Automatic Fair Collection Entrance Gate at the stations. It will run with Auto-Top feature. It will also be available on the Google Play store. Initial offers are also being given to passengers with smart cards.

According to the Delhi Metro, Rupay is India’s own domestic payment gateway, through which banks will issue cards that have a special magnetic strip. With this, the money will be automatically credited to this card from any bank with which this new smart card will be linked. Its biggest feature is that on holiday or Sunday, money can be credited in smart card.