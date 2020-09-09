Delhi Metro: Metro services restored on Blue Line and Pink Line after 171 days

Delhi Metro Opening News: Amidst the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, Unlock 4.0 (Unlock 4.0) has started. The lockdown was announced in the last March to reduce the spread of corona epidemics. After this, the exercise to bring the country back on track through Unlock in a phased manner continues. In this episode, today the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has restored its service on the Blue and Pink lines. After the issue of Unlock 4.0 guidelines, DMRC talked about starting the metro service in a phased manner from 7 September. Also Read – Delhi: Metro will run on Blue and Pink Line from tomorrow after 171 days, know what is the complete plan

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumes services on Blue and Pink lines. Also Read – Delhi Metro: Delhi Metro started running after 169 days, but did not see old beauty, see photos Metro trains will run from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening on both the lines, says DMRC. pic.twitter.com/E32IhTnaSW Also Read – Delhi Metro Reopening: Metro service started in Delhi after 5 months, learn routes and timing – ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

On September 7, the Delhi Metro started the service of the Samaypur Badli (Yellow Line) from Huda City Center. At the same time, just two days after that, from today, the service has been restored on Blue Line Metro and Pink Line Metro. However, in the beginning phase, the timing of the metro will be from 7-11 in the morning and 4-8 in the evening.

Noida: Metro train leaves from Noida Electronic City metro station as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation resumes services on Blue Line and Pink Line. pic.twitter.com/yNHuC9Rmqh – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 9, 2020

In order to resume the operation of the metro, DMRC has taken all precautions to reduce the spread of corona virus. Please tell that the service of the metro on the Blue and Pink line has been restored after 171 days. Metro service in Delhi-NCR was stopped since March 22 due to Corona epidemic.

The Blue and Pink lines resumed services today. Slowly and steadily, Delhi Metro will be back to take you places! #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/eG5JA1QM4w – Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 9, 2020

Please tell that Blue Line Metro (Dwarka Sector-21 to Electronic City / Vaishali) and Pink Line Metro (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar). On behalf of DMRC, it has been said that services on both these lines will be available from seven to 11 in the morning and from 4 to 8 in the evening.

The graded resumption of metro services would be done linewise with specific timings in three stages as follows. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/8QgvgTCZCj – Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 2, 2020

– In the initial phase, the Metro administration has decided to run the metro from four hours in the morning i.e. 7 am to 11 am and in the evening from 4 pm to 8 pm.

From September 12, trains will start running as before in all the lines of the metro.

– Passengers have to take care that tokens will not be issued in the station. Passengers will get entry through smart card only.

– Passengers who have smart cards should take special care that the card will not be recharged through cash payment.

– Metro administration has put stickers in the seat inside the metro for social distancing. The seat where the sticker should be kept is empty.

– It is mandatory to apply mask on the station and in the train. Entry will not be found inside the station without a mask.

Currently, Metro stations will not be opened in any containment zone right now.

– In the Corona period, the time of stopping of the metro has also been changed, now in every station the metro will stop 10 seconds more than before.