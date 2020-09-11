Delhi Metro: Metro will run on all lines from September 12, DMRC appeals to people

new Delhi: On September 12, all the lines of Delhi Metro will start operations. The metro will also be seen running on the Airport Express Line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector-21) from Saturday. With the introduction of this line, the metro will be operational from 6 am to 11 pm. Then passengers will be able to travel all day in the metro. Due to which all preparations have been completed from the metro side too. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director on Friday appealed to the passengers to avoid the peak hours so that the Delhi Metro did not get much congestion at the same time, so that the Delhi Metro could save all the passengers from this corona disease a better To facilitate Also Read – IPL 2020: Pacer Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti encouraged her brother, said – Lion is ready to roar

Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Mangu Singh said that from September 12, all services of Delhi Metro will be operational, services will be available on all metro lines with normal timing. But I want to draw your attention to the fact that due to the social distancing protocol, the capacity of our metro has reduced considerably.

Earlier we used to carry 250 to 300 passengers, but now this number has come down to 50. Keeping this in mind, I request you to plan your journey in such a way that you avoid the peak hours. By doing this, Delhi Metro can provide you good and better facilities. Do not think that everything has gone well. Continue the work from home that you can do.