Delhi Metro News Update: Metro will not run for these cities even today, DMRC stops NCR to Delhi Metro service till further orders

Delhi Metro News Update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Thursday that metro services from the National Capital Region (NCR) to Delhi will be suspended until further notice due to security reasons in view of the farmers’ protests. However, the metro will be operated on the Delhi to NCR route. Also Read – Kisan March: Farmers are getting close to Delhi, increased security at borders, heavy checking is going on, these places may get jammed

DMRC said in a statement, “As per the advice of Delhi Police, Metro service will be available only for the route from Delhi to NCR. However, services from NCR stations to Delhi will not be available for security reasons. ” Also Read – Farmers march echo from Punjab to Haryana, Delhi, water showers, tear gas, lathi charge … Special pics of the full uproar

Delhi Metro services will be suspended from neighboring cities to the national capital on Friday, in view of the farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the new agricultural laws of the Center. Officials gave this information. He said that metro services will however be available from Delhi to parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). Also Read – Agra Mumbai National Highway Blocked: Medha Patkar stopped from crossing into Uttar Pradesh border, Mumbai-Agra National Highway closed

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Twitter, “Updates for tomorrow (Friday). According to Delhi Police’s advice, metro services will be available only from Delhi towards NCR. However, services will not be available from NCR stations to Delhi till further notice due to security reasons. ”

Earlier, DMRC said in a tweet, “Metro services will be available from Delhi to NCR sections from 2 pm. However, services from NCR sections to Delhi are still postponed until further notice for security reasons. ”

The police is on alert mode in view of the call of ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement of farmers organizations of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on 26 and 27 November in the national capital Delhi against the new agricultural laws of the central government. After this, Delhi Metro has now issued advisory.

After the decision of thousands of farmers to enter Delhi in protest against the law, this decision has been taken keeping in view the law and order situation. On Thursday, commuters from Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad faced a lot of difficulties, as the metro service on the seven corridors between Delhi and NCR remained closed till 2 pm. This decision was taken at the request of the Delhi Police in view of the farmers’ opposition.

Earlier, the DMRC said that this was done on the appeal of the Delhi Police, due to the Kisan Rally, so as to avoid congestion in view of Kovid-19 Mahmari. Metro service was regulated on several corridors from morning to two o’clock, but the metro service from Delhi to NCR stations was resumed after two o’clock.