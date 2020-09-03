Delhi Metro Schedule: Delhi Metro service will be restored in three phases, first the service will be restored on these routes

new Delhi: The service of Delhi Metro will be restored in three phases from September 7 to 12, but stations falling in prohibited areas will remain closed. This information was given by DMRC. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement on Wednesday that the service of the Delhi Metro will be restored in a phased manner in three phases from September 7 to 12. Also Read – Delhi Metro: Delhi Metro will not stop where rules are broken, it will run only 8 hours now, know full schedule and rules

The Yellow Line and Rapid Metro connecting Delhi's Samaypur Badli with Huda City Center in Gurugram will be operational on September 7. It has been told in the statement that trains will run from 7 AM to 11 AM and from 4 PM to 8 PM in the evening. On September 9, service on the Blue Line and Pink Line will be restored. On September 10, service will start on Red Line, Green Line, Violet Line.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that metro train services will be restored in a phased manner across the country, except for Maharashtra and passengers will have to take all precautions against Kovid-19. DMRC chief Mangu Singh said in a press conference that trains will not stop at those stations where the passengers will not be found following the rules of social distance.