Delhi Metro Timing On Diwali: Metro’s changed timings on Diwali, know what is the latest update before the journey

November 14, 2020
Delhi Metro Timining On Diwali: Today, the festival of Deepawali is being celebrated across the country. Due to Diwali, the last service from the terminal stations of all the metro lines of Delhi will be available till 10 pm. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement that due to Deepawali (Diwali 2020), the last metro train will depart from the terminal stations of all metro lines at 10 pm on November 14. Also Read – Diwali 2020: ‘Ye Diwali Sushant Wali’, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a special post, this appeal to people

These stations include Shaheed Sthal- New Bus Adda, Rithala, Samaypur Badli, Huda City Center, Noida Electronic City, Dwarka Sector-21, Vaishali, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok, Mundka, Kashmiri Gate, Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park, Shiv Vihar, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri (West), New Delhi and Dwarka Sector-21 stations of the Airport Express Line are included.

The metro unit said that metro train services will run as usual on Saturday from 6 am on all lines and on Airport Express line from 4:45 am.

Diwali Shubh Muhurat
Lakshmi Puja on Saturday, November 15, 2020
Lakshmi Puja Muhurta – 17:28 to 19:24
Duration – 1 hour 56 minutes
Pradosh period-17: 28 to 20:07
Taurus period – 17:28 to 19:24
Amavasya Date Start – November 14, 2020 at 14:17
Amavasya Date ends – Nov 15, 2020 at 10:36 pm

