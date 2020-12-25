Delhi Metro to get gift, PM Narendra Modi will show green flag to driverless Metro train

Entertainment

December 25, 2020
Delhi Metro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first driverless train of the Delhi Metro on 28 December. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) does not have a single driverless train at present. In this episode, PM Modi is going to show the new driverless train a green flag. Also Read – Driverless Train: PM Modi will show the country’s first driverless train on December 28, know which route the train will run on

According to reports, PM Modi will flag off this automated metro train on the Magenta line connecting Janakpuri West to Noida Botanical Garden Meters on 28 December. Also, the National Common Mobility Card will also be launched by the PM for the Airport Express Line. Please tell that the Botanical Garden Metro route is 37 km long. Also Read – For self-reliant India, both industry and consumers must ensure their responsibility: Goyal

