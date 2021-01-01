Delhi Metro Traffic Alert: Pay attention before going out in the New Year, due to congestion, the exit gates of these Metro stations closed

new Delhi: On the first day of the new year, the exit gates of four metro stations of central Delhi were closed on Friday afternoon due to the fear of large gathering. On the occasion of New Year, a large number of people come to Connaught Place, Khan Market and other places for shopping, picnics. Also Read – Where and how to celebrate New Year amid night curfew in Delhi, get directions and routes information here

However, due to the situation of Kovid-19, especially the recent redesign of the virus, the administration has urged people not to congregate in one place and avoid congestion. Also Read – Delhi Metro Guidelines released – Ban on exiting Rajiv Chowk after 9 pm on 31 December

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, “The exit doors of Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House are closed. Permission to change entry and metro has been given at these stations. ” Also Read – PM Narendra Modi released NCMC card, everything will be easy from metro to shopping

A senior official said that in the wake of the epidemic, rules like wearing masks and maintaining proper distance are required to be followed and people should avoid gathering.

The Delhi government had announced a night curfew on December 31 and January 1 from 11 am to 6 am so that Kovid-19 and the more contagious new-form virus would not result in mobilization during the new year.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority said in its order that this order has been issued in view of the crowd gathering to celebrate the new year. There is a risk of spreading coronavirus infection due to congestion.

According to the order, no more than five people can gather in a public place at a time. New Year celebrations will not be allowed in any public place in Delhi. Restaurants that have licenses will not come under this ban.