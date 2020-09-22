Delhi Metro Update: People violated rules in metros, DMRC cut thousands of invoices

DMRC Fines Passengers: Within two weeks after the commissioning of the Delhi Metro, a total of 2,214 passengers’ challans have been cut by the Delhi Metro. Guidelines were also issued when the Delhi Metro was opened after being closed for a long time. Also, by issuing statements by DMRC officials, people were asked to wear masks and follow the guidelines. But within just 2 weeks, a total of 2,214 people were caught who were traveling without masks. Along with this, these people were challaned by the metro administration. Also Read – The girl had dangerous weapons in her bag, was caught at the metro station, then …

Before this, people were persuaded by the officials of Delhi Metro for a few days and got the damage done by not wearing masks, but seeing the change in the habits of the people, the flying squad was formed by DMRC. The people involved in this were put on 9 routes and their job was to find out who roamed in the metro premises without a mask and violated the rules of social distancing. Also Read – Delhi Metro Latest News: Metro Starts After Five Months, 114 Passengers Fined On First Day, Don’t Make This Mistake

After this, the Flykn Squad started working and on seeing thousands of people, who did not wear masks and violated the rules of social distancing, started invoicing them under section 59 of the Delhi Metro Operation and Maintenance Act. Under this section, a compensation of 200 rupees was taken from the violators of the rules. Also Read – Corona rules ignored in Delhi Metro expensive, Flying Squad caught more than 90 passengers and …

If we talk about the number of challans and people cut on the routes, then a total of 724 challans were cut at Samaypur Badli-Huda City Center (Yellow Line). Challans of 134 people were cut at Rithal-Shaheed site New Bus Base (Red Line). Challans of 545 people were cut at Noida Electronic City / Vaishali-Dwarka Sector 21 (Blue Line).

At the same time, 26 people had to pay damages on Bahadurgarh Metron (Green Line). Kashmiri Gate – Challans of 580 people were cut at Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) (Violet Line). From Majlis Park, 79 people were challaned on Shivvihar (Pink Line), 109 people were challaned on Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden (Magenta Line) and 17 people were challaned on Dwarka-Najafgarh (Gray Line). In this way, a total of 2,214 passengers were invoiced who violated the rules.