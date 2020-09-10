Delhi Metro Updates: Now DMRC Launches Red, Green And Violet Line Service, Learn Full Schedule Here

Delhi Metro Updates: The country has slowly moved towards unlock in the middle of the fast growing cases of corona in the country. Unlock 4 has started from 1 September and with this the lockdown restrictions are being lifted. Along with Unlock 4, the service of the metro train has also been started in the country. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation started Metro service from September 7 i.e. Monday, now all lines of metro services are being opened gradually. Also Read – Delhi Metro: Metro services restored on Blue Line and Pink Line after 171 days, read this news before traveling

The service of Red Line, Green Line and Violet Line has been started from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation from 7 am on Thursday morning. The commencement of the Metro service has brought a lot of relief to those going for office and other work. Along with starting the metro service, the Rail Corporation has also issued some guidelines so that the coronavirus can be protected from infection.