Delhi Metro will Resume Operations: Metro operations may start soon! DMRC chief reviewed

Delhi Metro Likely to Resume Operations: In view of the stability in the cases of corona infection in Delhi, preparations are on to bring life back on track. Kejriwal government of Delhi is taking steps to restore the operations of everything one by one. Meanwhile, work is going on to open the Delhi Lifeline Metro Rail Service. There is a possibility that Delhi Metro may start operations on some routes in the coming time. Also Read – Delhi Metro’s new smart card features Auto-Top, eliminates the mess

In this context, on Thursday, DMRC chief Mangu Singh visited the station to check the operation and maintenance of the operating system of Rajiv Chowk metro station. Rajiv Chowk Metro Station is one of the busiest stations of Delhi Metro. Also Read – Corona spoiled Delhi Metro’s financial condition, drastic reduction in employee allowances

According to the news agency PTI, this inspection has been done at a time when there are expectations that the Metro service can be started with proper safety rules. However, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials have termed it as ‘regular inspection’. Also Read – Unlock 3 / Gym / Theater: Gym and cinemas can open from August 1, know what is the Chief Minister’s plan

DMRC said in a tweet, ‘DMRC chief Mangu Singh visited Rajiv Chowk metro station. It was part of regular inspection to check the effective functioning of various operational systems and maintenance activities. ‘

Significantly, the condition of corona infection has improved in Delhi. On Wednesday, 1398 new cases were reported. So far, more than 1.57 lakh cases have been reported here.