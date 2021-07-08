Delhi: Minor Hearth At CBI Headquarters, No Damage Reported | 🇮🇳 LatestLY

New Delhi, July 8: A minor hearth broke out on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters on Thursday morning, following which seven hearth tenders had been rushed to the spot.

No person was once injured within the hearth incident. Dubai: Huge Blast at Jebel Ali Port, No Casualties Reported

Consistent with hearth officers, a choice of fireplace was once won at 11.36 a.m. following which seven hearth tenders had been rushed to the spot.

The hearth officers stated that the fireplace was once reported from the air situation plant positioned in the second one basement of the CBI headquarters, positioned in south Delhi, which was once introduced beneath keep an eye on.

He stated that the fireplace was once introduced beneath keep an eye on at 12 midday. The hearth legit stated that no person was once injured within the incident.

(The above tale first gave the impression on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2021 12:51 PM IST. For extra information and updates on politics, global, sports activities, leisure and way of life, go online to our website online latestly.com).