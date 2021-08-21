Delhi Monsoon 2021: Nationwide Capital Receives Perfect Rainfall In A Month Since 2009 | 📰 LatestLY

New Delhi, Aug 21: Delhi won the absolute best rainfall in a month since 2009, the India Meteorological Division (IMD) mentioned on Saturday, resulting in waterlogging and visitors snarls around the nationwide capital.

The closing absolute best rainfall of 110 mm used to be recorded on August 10, 2010.

For the 24 hours until 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the Lodhi Highway Observatory recorded 149.0 mm of rainfall, whilst the Delhi Ridge nearly matched with 149.2 mm. In the meantime, Palam noticed 84.0 mm rain, whilst Aya Nagar recorded 68.2 mm, the IMD added. Delhi Monsoon 2021: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Nationwide Capital, Safdarjung Airport Data Season’s Perfect One-Day Rain.

The Safdarjang Airport recorded this monsoon season’s absolute best single-day downpour on Saturday with 138.8 mm.

In step with the IMD, thunderstorm with mild to reasonable depth rain would happen over and the adjacent spaces of maximum puts of Delhi-NCR (Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Higher Noida) Kaithal, Karnal on Saturday.

All time absolute best rain for the month of August recorded at Safdarjung used to be 184.0 mm on second August 1961. percent.twitter.com/tNWro2Qly4 — India Meteorological Division (@Indiametdept) August 21, 2021

Ratings of residential spaces and several other roads and junctions had been waterlogged which brought about visitors jams.

Taking to Twitter to tell other people of the placement, the Delhi Site visitors Police mentioned: “Site visitors is affected because of water logging in MB Highway, Khanpur T-point to Hamdard Nagar Purple Gentle visitors, Mehram Nagar Beneath Move. Rajokri underpass, each the routes from Rajghat to Shantiv.

“Water going surfing Dwarka underpass and Bijwasan flyover. Rajdhani Park Metro Station to Mundka And Nangloi to Najafgarh highway close to water tank.”

