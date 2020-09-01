Delhi-Mumbai is not the worst of this city of the country, leading the case of Corona positive case

Coronavirus Cases in Pune: Pune city of Maharashtra has overtaken all the cities of the country in the case of Corona. A total of 175,105 cases of corona had taken place in Pune till 31 August i.e. till yesterday, while Delhi had 1,74,748 cases till Monday. Significantly, Maharashtra is badly affected by Corona virus infection. Also Read – Maharashtra: Heavy rain will occur in Pune and Satara on Monday, Meteorological Department issued red alert

Even in the case of Corona’s active case, Pune has the worst situation. There are still 52172 active cases of corona, while in Mumbai only 20 thousand and in Delhi only 15 thousand people are Kovid positive. Also Read – COVID-19 Vaccine: Pune company allows human trials of corona vaccine, 1600 people ready

So far, 4069 people have died in Pune, while 1,18,324 people have recovered from the infection. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is also the minister in-charge of Pune district. They are constantly monitoring the situation here. Also Read – 400-500 suspected corona patients are dying every month in Pune, no account of this: Mayor

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s government on Monday lifted the ban on movement of people and goods between different districts and giving many more relief, including increasing the presence of people in its offices, amid increasing cases of corona in the state. Due to this, the general lockdown implemented in the state was extended till 30 September.

As per the guidelines issued by the government, hotels and lodges will be able to operate at full capacity from September 2, but schools, colleges, theaters and swimming pools will remain closed till September 30.

This relaxation has been given in restrictions at a time when a large number of cases of corona virus infection in Maharashtra continue to be found and there is no decline in it. The government announced that from September 2, there will be no restriction on movement of people and goods within different districts.

The government said in its order that now people will not need to show any permission or e-permit for traveling from one district to another. According to the order, the government has also allowed the movement of passengers by private buses – mini buses and other drivers. State Transport Commissioners will issue Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this.