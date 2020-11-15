Entertainment

Delhi NCR experienced ‘poisonous’ after Diwali, AQI reached ‘severe’ category in many areas

November 15, 2020
3 Min Read

Delhi-Air Pollution: Despite the Supreme Court and NGT’s order, Delhi-NCR’s climate reached ‘severe’ condition after the fireworks on the occasion of Diwali. The Air Quality Index (AQI) ‘reached critical condition’ in many areas of Delhi. According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM 2.5 pollutants was recorded at 481 in Anand Vihar, 444 in IGI Airport area, 461 in ITO, and 414 in Lodhi Road area, all of which are ‘ Is in the ‘serious’ category. Also Read – Five people arrested for selling fireworks in Noida – Greater Noida

The air quality in Ghaziabad and Noida has also reached ‘severe’ condition. At the same time, it was in the category of ‘very poor’ in Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon in the National Capital Region (NCR). ‘

To deal with the pollution situation, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation sprayed water in the Sadar Bazar area at midnight. North Delhi Mayor Jayaprakash was seen fogging in the hot spot area so that the increased pollution could be reduced. AQI recorded at 4 am in Delhi saw a serious situation.

Due to pollution in Delhi, people also faced problems in morning visibility in many areas. According to the Meteorological Department officials, along with the burning of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, the incidents of stubble burning in neighboring states like Punjab-Haryana (Punjab-Haryana) have also been frightening.

Explain that AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, ’51’ and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘medium’, 201 and 300 ‘bad’, 301 and 400 ‘very bad’. And between 401 and 500 is considered ‘serious’.

