Delhi-NCR Lockdown: Is the lockdown going to be held in Delhi again? Manish Sisodia gave this statement

new Delhi: The Corona epidemic has started spreading in the capital of the country. In this case, talks have also started regarding the third wave of Corona. But in the meantime, preparations for lockdown, curb and ban have started once again in most cities and states of the country. They have also been implemented in some states, but is there going to be a lockdown in Delhi. On this matter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia issued a statement. He said in his statement that the Delhi government has no plans to implement the lockdown in Delhi. He also said that mini lockdown is not going to happen.

Please tell that every day in November, Corona cases are coming up in Delhi on record level. There was a huge crowd in the markets in the festive season. Due to this, the corona epidemic may spread somewhere. Not only this, people are taking light rules like social distancing and wearing masks in many places. Due to this also the spread of corona is possible.

In his statement on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the Delhi government is going to close big crowded markets. Because Corona has once again started its terror in Delhi. This proposal has been sent to the central government. However Manish Sisodia made it clear that the proposal talks about crowd control.