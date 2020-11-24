Delhi NCR New Rules: These rules apply for travelers coming from Delhi, big decision of local administration

Delhi NCR Covid 19 Random Testing: The corona epidemic in the capital Delhi is once again heading towards its peak. This is the reason why the Corona crisis is a cause of concern for the administration and Kejriwal. Not only in the national capital but also in many other states, Corona is once again reaching its feet. Recently, the Maharashtra government issued a guideline, according to which it is mandatory for travelers coming from certain states in Maharashtra to have a corona negative report. In such a situation, the Ghaziabad administration has issued new instructions for those coming to Ghaziabad from Delhi. The administration has given instructions for random test of those coming to Ghaziabad from Delhi. Also Read – Delhi Schools Not to Open: Schools will not open in Delhi at present, government has given this big reason

It has been said in the order that from this evening (Tuesday) people coming from Delhi to Ghaziabad will be randomly tested by the District Administration and Health Department. For this, booths will be set up at many places. Please tell that on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari issued a statement. In this statement, he had said that corona testing of people coming from Delhi from planes, buses and trains will be done.

Explain that Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram administration have decided to do random testing of passengers coming from the capital Delhi. Let us know that in the last few days, there has been a spurt in the Corona cases in the capital Delhi. Due to this, random testing of people coming from the capital Delhi is being done.