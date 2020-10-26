Delhi NCR Pollution: Air quality at Ghaziabad, Greater Noida at ‘critical’ level, condition of these places very poor

Noida: Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar in the National Capital Region recorded ‘severe’ air quality levels on Sunday while in most areas of Gurugram and Faridabad it was in the ‘very poor’ category. A government agency gave this information. Also Read – Delhi Pollution: Air quality in Delhi in ‘very poor’ category, expected to improve on October 26

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in these four districts adjoining Delhi, the levels of major pollutants PM2.5 and PM10 in the air on Sunday morning remained in the 'severe' category.

According to CPCB data, the AQI level at Loni station in Ghaziabad was 416, 374 in Indirapuram, 354 in Sanjay Nagar and 330 in Vasundhara. At the same time, AQI was 382 in Sector-116 of Noida in Gautam Budh Nagar while 363 was in Sector-62. It was 423 in Knowledge Park Five in Greater Noida.

According to this, AQI 379 was recorded in Sector-51 station in Gurugram and 329 in Vikas Sadan. Similarly, AQI was 366 in Sector-16A in Faridabad and 365 in Sector-30.

It is worth mentioning that AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’. And between 401 and 500 is considered ‘serious’.