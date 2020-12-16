Delhi NCR Pollution: Pollution increased in Delhi and surrounding areas, this city of NCR is the most polluted

Noida: The problem of pollution has remained constant for the last several months in the national capital Delhi and NCR region. Air pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) increased on Wednesday. Greater Noida was the most polluted city. After this, Ghaziabad and Noida were ranked. According to pollution index app ‘Sameer’, on Wednesday, Air Pollution Index (AQI) 340 was recorded in Greater Noida, 326 in Ghaziabad and 297 in Noida. Also Read – Kisan agitation: Many roadways coming to Delhi closed, police asked people to choose alternative routes

According to the app, AQI 235 was registered in Faridabad of the National Capital Region and 236 in Gurugram. At the same time, AQI 324 was recorded in Bulandshahar, 235 in Baghpat, 111 in Hapur.

Due to the strong wind in the national capital on Tuesday, the level of air pollution had reduced considerably, due to which people breathed a sigh of relief. But on Wednesday, pollution levels rose again. The pollution level was very low on Wednesday morning, it was expected that there would be a further decline in pollution as the day progressed but due to heavy traffic, the pollution problem increased.

Pollution has become a major problem in the capital Delhi. The first biggest cause of pollution in Delhi is the smoke emanating from the auto rickshaw and the second is the smoke from stubble burning from nearby states. It has been proved in research that traveling by auto rickshaw proves very harmful for the body. If you want to save your body from the danger of pollution, then you can use the metro.