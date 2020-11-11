Delhi NCR Pollution: Toxic before Delhi Diwali, problem increased due to stubble burning, AQI crosses 388

new Delhi: After six days of air quality in Delhi in the ‘severe’ category, there was a slight improvement on Wednesday. Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category because of the changed direction of the winds and the reduction in pollution caused by burning stubble. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 388 in the morning while the average 24-hour AQI of 476 was recorded on Tuesday. Also Read – Air pollution issue: Air pollution can cause damage to your lungs, take care of your diet like this

On Tuesday, the sixth day AQI was registered in the category of 'serious' in Delhi. Earlier in November last year, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for seven consecutive days. The neighboring cities of Delhi also recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category. According to the data, AQI 345 of Faridabad, 390 of Ghaziabad, 339 of Noida, 322 of Greater Noida and AQI 309 of Gurugram were recorded.

The PM-2.5 level was recorded at 233 micrograms per cubic meter at 9 am in Delhi, which is less than 300 micrograms in case of emergency. However, levels below 60 micrograms per cubic meter are considered safe.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the PM-2.5 level in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon reached 528 micrograms per cubic meter level while at one time it was at 685 level. According to CPCB data, the PM10 level was recorded at 384 micrograms per cubic meter at 9 am while in India, PM10 below 100 micrograms per cubic meter is considered safe.

According to the Central Government’s Delhi-based Air Quality Early Warning System, “The change in wind speed has a positive effect on air quality and air quality will remain in the” very poor “category on Thursday and Friday as well. However, there will be a partial fall in air quality on Friday. “

According to the early warning system, “There were around 3,500 incidents of stubble burning in Punjab on Tuesday, but due to the easterly winds, the impact on Delhi was negligible.” The share was 22 percent.