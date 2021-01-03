Delhi-NCR Rain Weather Update: Morning rains in many areas of Delhi-Haryana between cold wave, will increase cold

Delhi-NCR Rain Weather Update: Several parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in northern India, including some areas of Delhi-NCR, received thunderstorms on Sunday morning, after which cold wave is expected to increase cold. Explain that the Meteorological Department had already warned that light rains may occur in several states including Delhi, with increasing wind speed. Along with this, the Meteorological Department has also warned this morning that some parts of South Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughlakabad) and some districts of Haryana may receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorm. Also read – weather today in mount abu and manali: cold north shaken by the whole north india, mercury went below 0 in many areas

In the warning issued on Saturday, the Meteorological Department had said that due to western disturbance, there may be rain in Delhi NCR, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Although there is a slight relief from the cold wave in these cities despite the rains, perhaps even this relief will not last long. The Meteorological Department has once again issued a forecast of cold wave on 8 January. Also Read – Weather Forcast: Cold wave increases in North India, heavy snowfall may occur here for next three days

According to the information received from the Meteorological Department, due to the active western disturbance, there is a possibility of rain in Delhi till January 5, while snowfall is also expected in the hilly states, the effect of this snowfall can be seen in Delhi from January 6. And from January 8, cold wave is likely to occur in many areas of Delhi. Also read – weather update: cold attack, cold city, fog-triple attack in Delhi

On Saturday, the air level of the national capital of Delhi remained in the severe category and even today there is no hope of relief in it. Despite the rain, the air condition did not get better. It is believed that after the rains today, the people of Delhi will get some relief from this poisonous air. Apart from this, there will be an increase in the minimum temperature in the coming days.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature due to rain in the coming days can be recorded, under which Delhi’s minimum temperature can be recorded at 9 degrees on Monday, which will be 2 degrees above normal, while The maximum temperature is likely to remain near 20 degrees. Due to rain, the minimum temperature of Delhi which is likely to be recorded at 9 degree on 6 January, it may fall by 5 degree to 4 degree on 8 January due to cold wave.