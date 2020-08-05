Delhi NCR: Security increased, administration alert in view of Ram temple Bhoomipujan program

new Delhi: Security has been increased in Delhi and NCR in view of ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ being done for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Senior police officers themselves are monitoring the situation here. Due to the August 5 program in Ayodhya, all the districts of Delhi are on alert. Explain that the Prime Minister is participating in this program. Also Read – Why PM Narendra Modi planted ‘Parijat’s plant’ in Ram temple, what is its specialty

Police is also keeping an eye on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, so that no group or individual tries to spoil peace and harmony in the capital. A senior Delhi Police official said, "Today extra care is being taken in the capital. The police is ready to face any situation. " Let us know that the security system is already strict here for Independence Day.

Gurugram, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad are also on alert. Senior police officers are also constantly monitoring in NCR. Vehicles are being searched on the roads in Noida. Additional vigil is being done in the border areas. Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani inspected the security system on Tuesday night and informed the employees about the necessary security arrangements.