Delhi NCR Traffic Advisory: Avoid these routes in Delhi NCR, due to tractor rally these routes will divert

Delhi NCR Traffic Advisory: The performance of farmers against agricultural laws brought by the central government is getting faster. In such a situation, the movement of common people on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Thursday will be closed today. Please tell that the route divert will remain on the expressway from 12 noon to 5 pm on Thursday. Gautam Budh Nagar police gave information about this. Police said that on Thursday, the tracker rally from Peripheral Expressway will go from Duhai of Ghaziabad to Dasna, via Bil Akbarpur-Sirsa to Palwal.

Explain that due to the tractor rally, vehicles will not be allowed on the expressway from 12 am to 3 pm from Bil Akbarpur and Sirsa towards Palwal. According to Gautam Budh Nagar police, this tractor rally will end in the evening and will return. For this reason, vehicles going towards Sonipatal from 2 pm to 5 pm are not allowed to go on the expressway.

Let us know that this rally rally is being taken out by the United Kisan Morcha, in which the farmers will ride on their tractors and go from Ghazipur border to Palwal. Let us know that this tractor will be taken out under the leadership of Rakesh Tikait, National Spokesperson of March Farmers Union. During this time, this march will go from Eastern Peripheral Road from Duhai to Palwal.

Let us know that during the March, vehicles going from Akbarpur and Sirsa Cut to Palwat have been diverted from 12 noon to 3 pm. Similarly, vehicles going from Sirsa cut to Tilpata and from Akbarpur to Sonipat are prohibited from 2 pm to 5 pm. Routes of these vehicles will be diverted as required.