Delhi NCR Traffic Details: Delhi-Meerut Expressway closed, know traffic conditions in Rajdhani

Delhi NCR Traffic Details: The agricultural laws brought by the central government are constantly being opposed by the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. In this episode, on Tuesday, farmers stopped the movement of vehicles on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Later movement on the expressway was completely stopped as all the carriageways have been blocked by farmer agitators. Tell that in this regard, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle and said that the carriageway on the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border will remain closed.

Explain that the traffic on this route has now been diverted on the routes of Anand Vihar, Bhopura and Apsara. Although there is more crowd of office goers in the morning, traffic problems may arise in such a situation. Explain that the UP administration and Delhi administration are engaged in discussing with the agitators, so that the agitators can open at least one carriageway so that traffic can be restored.

Let it be said that this is the second time when the farmers have completely taken over the expressway. Farmers allege that many farmers of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand were stopped from going towards the Delhi border. However, the UP administration has said that from Monday, no one will be stopped from going to the borders.

Traffic condition in Delhi

Significantly, farmers are agitating on the Singhu and Tikri border. Due to this, the Singhu and Tikari border is still closed. At the same time, the carriageway on the Delhi-Noida Link Road border is open for vehicles coming from Delhi to Noida. Vehicles going to Delhi are being diverted at the DND, New Ashok Nagar, Kalindi Kunj, Kondli and Dallupuri borders.