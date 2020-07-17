Delhi-NCR Weather: Monsoon may soon knock in Delhi-NCR, heavy rain warning in these states

Delhi NCR weather today: The monsoon may knock in the national capital Delhi soon. Monsoon can now be a blessing on the whole of North India including Delhi. According to meteorologists, Delhi and the National Capital Region may also receive light rains during the next 24 hours. Apart from this, light to very heavy rains are expected over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, Interior Karnataka, Kerala, parts of Tamil Nadu, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Also Read – JAC Class 12th Result 2020: Daughter wins in Jharkhand Board 12th Arts, know stream wise result

At the same time, moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in different parts of the state in the last 24 hours. People have got a lot of relief from the falling temperature due to rain. According to the Meteorological Department, there has been heavy rains with lightning and thunder at different places in the western districts of the state. The department estimates that there is less chance of rain in most of the districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, but very strong rainfall is expected in many places in western UP.

According to the Skymet weather report, a cyclonic circulation is seen over South Jharkhand and adjoining areas. The monsoon has reached south Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal from south of the capital Delhi at this time.

On the other hand, IMD says that the northeastern states including Bihar, which is suffering from heavy rains and floods, can soon get relief from the havoc of monsoon, while the monsoon activity in the weather-prone north and central India can increase the activities of rain. Huh.

Delhi received 50 percent less rainfall in July: Meteorological Department

The Meteorological Department said on July 15 that Delhi has received 50 percent less rainfall than normal in July so far, but ‘moderate’ rainfall is expected to occur over the weekend, which is likely to make up for the shortfall. According to data from the India Meteorological Department, Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 44 mm of rainfall so far in July, which is about 50 percent less than the normal of 88.3 mm.

In July, the Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations also recorded 24 and 43 percent less rainfall respectively. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said that in the last few days there has been very little rain in Delhi after the monsoon moved towards the Himalayan Giripith.

Presently, the monsoon is south of Delhi and from July 17, it will move northwards, which is likely to cause rain in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the meteorological department’s regional center, said that there is a possibility of rain in the national capital from July 17 to 20. They say that mercury is likely to be between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius during this period. According to the Safdarjung Observatory, the maximum temperature recorded today was 37 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

(Input agency)