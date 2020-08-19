Delhi-NCR Weather / Traffic Alert: Due to heavy clouds, heavy rains in Delhi, these routes were blocked for a long time.

Delhi Weather / Traffic Alert: It is raining heavily in Delhi at the moment. The people of Delhi are relieved due to rain. Due to heavy rains in Delhi and NCR, problems like waterlogging were seen on the roads since morning. Due to water logging, jams were seen at many places in Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida. The Meteorological Department has predicted strong rains at places like Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida etc. Also Read – Delhi NCR: Increased security, administration alert in view of Ram temple Bhoomipujan program

Let us know that monsoon has been active in many districts of Haryana and some districts of Delhi and UP. This is the reason that the Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be strong rains in the northern, southern and eastern parts of the state in the next 48-72 hours. Explain that the Orange Alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department keeping in mind 11 districts. It is estimated that there will be heavy rain in these areas. There is also the possibility of lightning falling on Sith.

Several parts of #Delhi receive rainfall; Visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/tOFk79Fqru – ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Let us know that due to changing weather and heavy rains in Delhi, people are facing heavy jams. Also, the whole sky is cloudy. In such a situation, Delhiites have to light a street on submerged roads. According to the meteorological department, till August 25, such rain can be seen in Delhi.

Because of the rain, tell that a situation like a jam has occurred in the whole city. In front of Delhi Police Headquarters, it was seen jamming at ITO crossing. At the same time, long queues of trains were seen on many other routes, due to the submerging of the trains, the trains are moving very slowly, as well as the lights of the vehicles are being kept on the roads due to being cloudy. Due to this, vehicles are running slowly. This is the reason why long queues are also seen on many paths.