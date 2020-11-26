Delhi Night Curfew Latest News: Delhi government to decide on night curfew in 3-4 days

#Delhi #NightCurfew Latest News: New Delhi: The Government of Delhi, the nation’s capital, told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it can take a decision in three to four days regarding the night curfew in the national capital to prevent the infection of Kovid-19, but right now Till now no such decision has been taken. The court questioned whether the Delhi government would impose curfew at night. Also Read – The number of corona infections in Bihar reached 2.33 lakh, 682 new cases were reported

The court asked how soon this decision will be taken. The Delhi government said, “Thinking actively? Are you considering as actively as Kovid-19 is active? ” The Delhi government lawyer replied, “Probably a decision will be taken in three to four days.” Also Read – Corona hit in Delhi: Only 205 ICU beds available with ventilator, no beds in 60 hospitals empty

Delhi HC says it’s now for Delhi Govt to take a call as to whether night curfew is required to be imposed in Delhi or some parts of it or other measures need to be adopted to contain COVID; asks Delhi Govt to take decision on this aspect & implement it without losing further time pic.twitter.com/GxUrPG6wsN – ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Please tell that in the latest guidelines issued on November 25, the night curfew has been approved. Night curfew has been implemented in some states of the country.

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for the Delhi government, made this representation before the bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramanian Prasad in association with Additional Permanent Counsel Satyakam.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra in connection with increasing the investigation of Kovid-19 in Delhi and giving quick results. The central government said during the hearing that according to its latest guidelines, the state and the union territory can implement local restrictions after assessment of the situation, including the implementation of the curfew at night.

Permanent counsel for the central government, Anurag Ahluwalia, said that states and union territories would have to seek the Centre’s permission to impose lockdowns outside the barred areas.