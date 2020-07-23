Delhi Nizamuddin Markaz case completes 400 foreign depositors, Saket court announces verdict

New Delhi In the case of Nizamuddin Markaz of the national capital Delhi, 400 foreign tablighi Jamaat will now be able to go back to their foreign countries. Saket court of Delhi has issued orders for repatriation of foreign deposits. After this, these people who have been away from their country for months will now be able to go back home. Also Read – Corona Vaccine: Now human trials of covaxine to be done in Delhi’s lab, laboratory claims

In the Nizamuddin Markaz case, all these 400 foreigners have completed their sentences and have also paid the prescribed fine, after which the Saket Court has issued orders to return their passports.

The court, while issuing orders to the Crime Branch and the IO of the case, has said that all the foreign tabliagi who have completed their sentence should complete the process of sending them to their homeland and send them to their homeland. Following the court's order, their passports have also been returned to these deposits and arrangements have been made to return their homeland.

Let us tell you that all these Jamati belong to different countries, who came to India due to a program in Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi. These include Jamati from Malaysia, Australia, Bangladesh, Thailand and Nepal.

Let me tell you that in April, the explosion of Corona started in the capital only after the incident of hiding of the Jamaat’s in Nizamuddin Markaz. In the early days in India, the tabligi deposits were the main responsible for the rapid increase of corona cases.