Delhi-Noida Boarder Reopening News: Delhi-Noida border opens from today, know what the administration said?

Delhi-Noida Boarder Reopening News: Delhi-Noida Boarder has opened from today. Now people of both cities do not need any kind of pass to move. There will also be no restriction on the boarder. After a total of 133 days, the border is fully open today. With this, now the drivers will be able to easily drive between Delhi-Noida.

According to the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, the restrictions in the areas coming into the Containment Zone will continue as before. In Uttar Pradesh, the lockdown on weekends i.e. Saturday and Sunday will also be effective in Noida and Greater Noida, but now there will be no restriction on the movement of people between Delhi and Noida.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration sealed the Noida-Delhi boarder on 21 April. From then on, visitors had to take a pass. The Noida administration had said that Delhi is responsible for 42 per cent of the cases of corona found in it.