Delhi-Noida Border: Limits will not open before 31 July, matter may be postponed even further, know what is update

Lucknow: To overcome the corona virus epidemic in UP, strict weekly lockdown has been imposed by the state government and local administration. Due to this, the possibility of opening Delhi-Noida Border is less. In this regard, the order has been issued by Avnish Awasthi, Additional Secretary, Home and Information Department. In the order, strict restrictions have been given on Saturday-Sunday till July.

Due to this, the possibility of opening of Delhi-Noida border before July is less. On the other hand, if the number of corona infects does not decrease, then it is expected that the lockdown can be extended by the state government as well as the boundaries should not be opened till further orders. This lockdown has been imposed because Karona cases in the capital Delhi have exceeded 1 lakh. Due to this, restrictions are being imposed in Noida.

The weekly lockdown will be applicable in markets and crowded areas. Also, orders have been given to close all offices on this day. During this time only banks will remain open. Also, e-Pass is being issued for people to cross the border. During this time, private vehicles will be allowed to travel for emergency medical services.