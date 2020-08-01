Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad Border: Delhi and UP borders are opening from this date, but Pass is mandatory

new Delhi: Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad borders are opening from August. This is being done under Unlock 3. Under this, there will be no restriction on interstate movement. But in the meantime, people coming from the borders must have a pass issued by the administration. Please tell that the borders of Delhi and UP have been closed on many occasions. Earlier, the Delhi-Noida border and Delhi-Ghaziabad border were closed by the Ghaziabad administration and Noida administration in view of the growing impact of Corona virus in Delhi. People faced a lot of inconveniences during this time, although the rules were changed from time to time, but the pass was also necessary at that time and during this time the pass has also been made mandatory. Also Read – As soon as the news of the gym opens, Memes will be raining on Twitter, laughing and laughing.

On Friday, the officials confirmed that from August 1, the restrictions on the Delhi-UP borders will be lifted. Due to weekly lockdown in Uttar Pradesh, limited vehicles will be allowed to move. But the boundaries will be fully opened. According to the guidelines of Unlock 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs has clearly stated that the state government can impose additional restrictions in the content zones. But a pass is mandatory for movement and entry into the boundaries.

However, it has not been decided yet whether vehicles with e-Pass will be allowed to enter or not. At the same time, the Tamil Nadu government says that according to the new guidelines, no changes have been made regarding e-Pass. Please tell that to apply for the pass, you will have to apply to the local administration. If you want, you can also apply on the e-pass portal issued by the states.