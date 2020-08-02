Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad: Limits opened but know section 144, new rules implemented, otherwise legal action will be taken

Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad: Delhi and UP borders have been opened after the release of Unlock 3 guidelines. But the movement of boundaries is allowed only to the pass holders. However, according to the guidelines, the local administration can take a decision regarding the Containment Zone. Delhi-Noida Border and Delhi-Ghaziabad Border (Delhi-Ghaziabad Border) were sealed for a long time. But now it has been completely opened but limited people will be allowed to come here too. Especially those who have a pass issued by the local administration. In this regard, Section 144 has been implemented in Noida and Greater Noida. Not only this, many types of orders have also been issued. There is a provision for legal action and fine against people for not following these orders. Also Read – Corona in India: Corona cases becoming frightening, number of infected crosses 1.7 million, 65 percent of cases came only in July

What are the rules?

1- Maintaining physical distance is mandatory in public places as well as elsewhere. It is mandatory to keep two yards.

2- There is a ban on leaving the house without a mask. On doing this, legal action can be taken against you. Also, it is mandatory for shopkeepers and customers to wear masks.

3- Spitting in public places is prohibited. If found doing this, you will have to pay a fine of Rs 500.

4- If Arogya Setu app is in the mobile phone, then it will prove to be very beneficial for your health.

5- A lockdown of 55 hours will be imposed every week. That is, every Friday night the mini lockdown will start from 10 am and will continue till 5 am on Monday morning. During this time no one is allowed to leave the house without work.

There is a ban on these things till 31 August

1- Due to the implementation of Section 144 in Noida and Greater Noida, it is forbidden to gather 4 people together at one place.

2- No political, social, religious and sports will be organized. There is a ban on gathering crowds.

3- Schools, cinemas etc. will be closed. Also it is mandatory to apply mask and make physical distance.

4- People over 65 years of age are prohibited from leaving home. Also, children under 10 years of age are forbidden to be taken out of the house.

5- Pregnant women exit.

6- Greater Noida and Noida will not operate. Under this, movement of people and vehicles will be restricted from 10 pm on Friday night till 5 left on Monday morning.