Delhi / Noida / Gurugram Border: Lockdown imposed in Gurugram, all boundaries sealed, rules have to be followed

Delhi / Noida / Gurugram Border: The lockdown is being announced by local administrations due to the spread of Corona infection in the country. Meanwhile, lockdown has also been announced in Gurugram. This lockdown will be in force till 28 July. In this regard, District Magistrate of Gurugram Amit Khatri said that people can go out only for the necessary work. In areas where lockdown has been imposed, people have been instructed to go out especially for the necessary work. Let me tell you that earlier the borders adjacent to Delhi (Delhi-Noida Border) were sealed due to the lockdown in Noida and Ghaziabad of UP.

Please tell that the borders going from Delhi to Ghaziabad and Delhi to Noida (Delhi-Noida-Ghaziabad Border) have been sealed. In the past, the police are monitoring the areas where the lockdown has been imposed. In addition, barricades have also been installed. So that the movement of people can be reduced. However, no decision has been given to seal the Delhi-Gurugram borders. But the boundaries of Noida and Ghaziabad have been completely sealed.

Also, no pass is being issued to people going from Delhi to Noida or Ghaziabad till the end of the week. During this time, only those people whose work is very important are being given admission in the border of Noida. For this reason, people have been advised to keep with them the identity card given by the institute. Explain that during this time an order has been issued that people will be fined if they are seen wandering on the road unnecessarily. Also, a fine will be imposed for spitting on the roads and walking without a mask. Those who are not following these rules, their invoices are being cut.

During this time, instructions have been given to open only the shops of essential goods. During this time, food, fruits, medical stores, dairy firms etc. will be open. People will be able to buy goods from these shops. Because the rest of the shops have been closed for the time being. However, due to this, there was a lot of congestion on the Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Ghaziabad border.