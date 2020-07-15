Delhi / Noida / Gurugram Border: Lockdown in NCR by the end of the week, borders closed

Delhi / Noida / Gurugram Border Chaos: Lockdwon has been implemented once again in Delhi NCR. Due to this, Noida has been kept closed till the next weekend. Also, the Haryana government has not imposed a lockdown on Gurgaon, but the Health Department believes that the government should put a lockdown in Gurgaon. With this, the tension is being seen again on the Delhi-Noida-Gurugram Border. Because the Delhi-Noida Border has been sealed and the Gurgaon border can be sealed at any time. Let us know that in the three districts of Haryana, Gurgaon, Sonipat and Jhajhar adjacent to Delhi, the maximum cases of corona infection are being seen. For this reason, the Health Department has demanded the Haryana government to put a lockdown in Gurgaon. Also Read – Alaya F is making the heart go home like this, shared a tremendous dance video

However, this is not the first time that the border of Delhi-Noida-Gurgaon has been sealed. The borders have been sealed many times in the last 5 months. Permission for movement and entry in Gautam Budh Nagar is being given only to those who have special pass. Please tell that the ban on Delhi-Ghaziabad and Delhi-Gurugram borders was lifted recently. But due to the constant changes in the rules, it is impossible to say anything. At the same time, it is going to have a great impact on the noise of daily passengers.

Due to frequent changing rules, the matter of sealing the boundaries has now reached the Supreme Court. The court has ordered the central government to find a solution in this manner. In this regard, the Ministry of Human Resources said in its 2.0 guidelines that there is no restriction on entering interstate boundaries anywhere in the country. But the lockdown is being imposed at any time in the country, due to this, the boundaries will be like before and they will be closed.

Let us know that a lockdown has been imposed in many places of Noida, Ghaziabad and Uttar Pradesh by the end of this week. Traffic on any public transport has been banned. People are using the traffic only for important tasks. Please tell that both Delhi-Ghaziabad (Delhi-Ghaziabad Border) and Delhi-Noida Border borders have been sealed. Also, noida pass is not being issued by the Noida administration till the end of the week.