Delhi / Noida Traffic Diversion Route: Route changed in the capital due to August 15, know these rules before you know outside

Delhi / Noida Traffic diversion route in 15th August: Keeping in mind August 15, an alert has been issued by the Delhi Traffic Police. The new road rules for August 15 have been mentioned in this alert. Independence Day celebrations are to be held on August 15 at the Red Fort and all preparations for this have been completed. This time due to Corona or virus, only few special guests will be present in the Red Fort, in such a situation, Delhi Police and Transport Police Department are fully alert and route diversions have also been fixed so that the roads of the capital do not become jammed.

On Saturday, the whole country will celebrate independence, in such a situation, the entire focus of Delhi Police is on the security system. Keeping in mind the Independence Day, police patrolling has been increased in many areas of the capital already two days and intensive search of vehicles is also being done. There is a rehearsal of Independence Day parade in many areas of Delhi, so there will be a change in the traffic route around Lalkila, Rajghat to ISBT, Wazirabad to ISBT, Daryaganj, Chandni Chowk. PM Modi will unfurl the tricolor from the ramparts of the Red Fort, now less than 24 hours are left, so strict security arrangements have been made.

Delhi: Police personnel check vehicles at Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, as a security measure ahead of #IndependenceDay tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sAvfmRdWZp
– ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

On August 15, Netaji Subhash Marg, Delhi Gate, Chatta Rail, Lothian Road to GPO, Delhi to Chatta Rail, SP Mukherjee Road to HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Road to Ring Road, Netaji Subhash Marg Rig Road to Raj Ghat, Kashmere Gate bus base to IP flyover areas will be restricted for common people.

Guidelines have been issued for freight carrier heavy vehicles. Tonight from 12 o’clock to 11 o’clock tomorrow morning, goods carrier vehicles will be banned from Nizamuddin Bridge to Wazirabad Bridge.