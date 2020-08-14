Delhi on the eve of Independence Day, special features of security and arrangements of the ceremony

new Delhi: On the eve of the 74th Independence Day of the country, on Friday evening, the capital Delhi Corona was illuminated by light amid the epidemic. On the eve of Independence Day, the South Block, North Block, Parliament House and India Gate, bathed in lights, are very beautifully decorated. In the evening, there is a unique shade of light here. Also Read – Independence Day 2020: Who is the CRPF officer who won the seventh gallantry medal in four years, doing duty in Naresh, Kashmir

Let us know that after the long slavery of the British, India finally breathed free air on 15 August 1947 and saw the free morning sun. However, there was redness in the sun's wound of partition. Along with the freedom gained after Partition, I saw the pain of riots and communal violence.

Delhi: Parliament House, North Block, South Block and India Gate illuminated on the eve of #IndependenceDay

On the occasion of Independence Day, multi-level security system, rules of social distance will be followed

This year, multi-level security arrangements have been made for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort and social distance rules will be compulsorily followed.

Security circle of NSG, snipers, swat commandos will be deployed around the Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday. A security cordon will be stationed around the Red Fort, including NSG snipers, Swat commandos and kite-catching personnel.

Multi-layered security arrangements

Additional Public Relations Officer of Delhi Police Anil Mittal said, “Delhi Police has made multi-level arrangements in connection with Independence Day celebrations. Necessary coordination has been done with other agencies like NSG, SPG and ITBP. ”

Strategically deploying swat team and mighty vehicles

The Delhi Police’s PRO said, “Keeping in mind the information of all kinds of threats, all agencies will work in coordination with each other.” Swat teams and might vehicles will be deployed strategically. “

About 4,000 security personnel will be stationed at the Red Fort

– Heavy security forces will be deployed on the route of the Prime Minister to Red Fort.

– More than 300 cameras have been installed for security

– The footage of the cameras is being monitored for 24 hours.

– Around 4,000 security personnel will be stationed at the Red Fort

– Will follow the rules of safety social distance.

– Medical booths have been built in many places.

– Ambulances will also be deployed at these places.

There will be thermal screening at all entry points for all visitors to the ceremony

– The work is going on regularly to make the infection inside and outside the Red Fort free of infection.

– All visitors have been urged to wear a face mask

– A large number of masks are ready to distribute at many places at the venue.

– Hand sanitizer will also be available at certain places.

– Security has been tightened around them at railway stations.

– Security personnel engaged in checking visitors will be wearing PPE kit.

No movement of trains on railway tracks near Red Fort between 6.45 am to 8.45 am

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said, “Security personnel have been deployed at railway stations and on the tracks. There will be no movement of trains between 6.45 am to 8.45 am on the railway tracks originating near the Red Fort.

4,000 guests issued invitation cards

The guest list has also been trimmed and around 4,000 invitation letters have been issued including officials, diplomats, general public and media.

The Delhi Police has advised visitors to avoid attending the ceremony if they have experienced any symptoms of Kovid-19 in the last two weeks and have not undergone an investigation. The ceremony will take care of the social distance between the seats of the two visitors.