Delhi: Patients are being brought in critical condition, most deaths are due to other diseases

New Delhi: According to experts, due to increase in the number of deaths due to Kovid-19 in Delhi in the last few days, bringing patients from outside the national capital in critical condition and being shifted from home to hospital while moving the patient to hospital Time is gonna Doctors at major government and private hospitals in Delhi, where Kovid-19 patients are being treated, said on Sunday that now most of the patients who are over 60 years of age are dying and they are suffering from other serious diseases (co- Ruganta).

It is noteworthy that 46 people died due to infection in Delhi on Saturday, which is the highest in the last 70 days. With this, the number of people who lost their lives in the national capital has increased to 5,193. Earlier, on July 16, 58 deaths were recorded from Kovid-19 in Delhi. At the same time, the number of total infected has increased to 2,67,822 with 3,372 new cases of infection.

Dr. BL Sherwal, Medical Director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital said that the reduction in the number of infected people exposed daily is a very healthy practice. He stressed that since the onset of the epidemic there has been much study about the behavior of the corona virus. He said, "The number of daily deaths in the last few days is more than 30 or yesterday it was 46. This is due to two major reasons – first, the patients who died were 60,70,80 and 90 years old and the second was mostly the victim of co-morbidity."

Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital is dedicated to treating Kovid-19 patients and four patients died here on Saturday. When asked why the deaths are increasing despite the decrease in daily reported cases of infection in Delhi, Sherwal said, “A large number of patients are coming from cities and states around Delhi and they are very They are brought in critical condition, so their survival rate is very low.

Sherwal said that before one or two patients died in his hospital daily, but four patients died on Saturday, which is a comparatively large number. Senior doctor of internal medicine at Apollo Hospital here, Dr. Surranjit Chatterjee also supported Sherwal’s stance, saying that patients from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and other places outside Delhi are being brought here for treatment in very serious condition . He also said that the patients of Delhi are also being brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Dr. Chatterjee said, “If they are already in serious condition and come on such a long journey, then despite the best efforts of doctors and standard treatment, many of those patients die, especially those who have other He is suffering from serious diseases and suddenly his condition worsens. ”

Chatterjee believes that the time wasted during the transfer of elderly patients from home to hospital can also be the cause of death of many patients. When asked about the daily affairs of Dr. Amarinder Singh Malhi of the Department of Cardiovascular Radiology at Delhi AIIMS, he said that it is too early to tell that the peak of infection has passed. He said that the cases may be somewhat stable or low, but it has not decreased enough yet. People need to behave responsibly in the coming months and get out of the house in emergency.

Giridhar Babu of Public Health Foundation of India said that there is always a time difference in reporting of deaths. “Usually, a large number of deaths are recorded 14 to 17 days after the increase in cases,” he said. The increase in the number of infected in Delhi started two weeks ago and hence we are seeing the complications arising after going to the hospital. If the number of infected continues to increase, then we will have to see deaths as well. “