Delhi Police constable shot himself within the head, situation crucial

A Delhi Police constable allegedly shot himself within the head along with his carrier pistol within the town's Vasant Vihar space on Monday morning in an try to dedicate suicide.

Officers stated that constable Rakesh (35) used to be in an instant admitted to the All India Institute of Scientific Sciences (AIIMS) trauma middle the place his situation is mentioned to be crucial. Police stated that the rationale in the back of this transfer of the constable isn't transparent these days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Pintik Pratap Singh stated, "We won a PCR name at 6 am informing a police constable at Vasant Vihar police station concerning the capturing. Reached the where constable Rakesh used to be discovered subconscious.

He shot himself in the correct facet of the top with a pistol issued via the federal government and the bullet emanated from the left facet of his head, the officer stated.

“He used to be in an instant rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Heart and his situation stays crucial,” Singh stated. Police stated that investigation is happening on this regard.