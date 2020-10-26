Delhi police grudge, PA of DCP arrested for tampering

The gritty of Delhi Police, which is handling the law and order in the capital Delhi, is not new. In fact, a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police has done such an act that people’s trust in the law keepers is bound to arise. The name of this Sub Inspector who is looking after the work of PA of DCP of Traffic Police is Puneet Grewal. He is arrested by the police station on charges of molestation. Also Read – Delhi Police Constable Than Singh is a real-life ‘Singham’, runs poor children’s school

In fact, the police had been receiving harassment calls from women in the area for the last several days. The police had received information that there is a car which is without number and runs away after tampering. After this, Dwarka Police Staff was alerted. When the police laid a trap in the area, it came to know that no one else but this dirty act is his partner. Police has also registered several FIRs in this regard. Also Read – Rahul Rajput Adarsh ​​Nagar Murder Case: Rahul was murdered in front of the girl, police said friend only identified the accused

Now the accused has been arrested and sent to jail. In the initial investigation to the police, the accused Sub Inspector Serioul Molester is finding. Police has registered a case against the accused under Section 354D, 354 of IPC. The accused stayed in the special cell and was also in-charge. Police is taking further action. Also Read – Delhi Murder: Humiliation felt in Delhi – Boy killed for killing a girl of other religion in Adarsh ​​Nagar

(Input live media)