Delhi Police New Commissioner: Former CBI Particular Director Rakesh Asthana appointed as the brand new Police Commissioner of Delhi

Delhi Police New Commissioner Information: Rakesh Asthana, former particular director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) (Rakesh Asthana) Commissioner of Delhi Police to (Delhi Police Commissioner) has been appointed. Rakesh Asthana Present Border Safety Pressure (BSF) used to be the Director Basic.

Asthana, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, has been made the Delhi Police leader 3 days earlier than his retirement. Additionally Learn – Delhi: LG Anil Baijal empowers Delhi Police Commissioner to impose NSA

SS Seswal, Director Basic ITBP has been given further rate of the publish of DG, Border Safety Pressure after Rakesh Asthana used to be appointed because the Delhi Police Commissioner. Asthana held the publish of DG BSF. (record photograph) percent.twitter.com/aj4lIlbw8u – ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021



ITBP Director Basic SS Seswal has been given further rate of the publish of Director Basic of Border Safety Pressure (BSF) after Rakesh Asthana used to be appointed because the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Allow us to let you know that Rakesh Asthana’s tenure in CBI used to be surrounded by way of controversies. He used to be got rid of from the CBI in 2018 and made the manager of BSF.