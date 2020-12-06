Delhi Police returned Rs 7.55 crore to owners, 3.8 kg gold and silver, know why?

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has started returning the things and properties in custody as part of a special operation launched in June 2020. Under this, the police have since returned Rs 7.55 crore in cash and about 3.8 kg of gold and other valuables to their owners. These movable and immovable properties were in police custody for the last several years. From June 1 to November 5, the police returned cash worth Rs 7,55,62,133 and gold jewelery weighing around 3.8 kg to their owners, who were seized or seized in separate cases. This included 422 gold jewelery, 6 diamond jewelery and 431 silver jewelery and accessories. Also Read – 3,419 new cases of corona virus infection in Delhi, infection rate reduced to 4.2 percent

In total, the assets of 12,567 cases were returned to their owners, including vehicles and electronic gadgets.

Delhi Police PRO Ish Singhal said, "A special drive to hand over the assets of such a case to the owners was started on the instructions of Commissioner of Police SN Srivastava. These valuable goods and cash were returned by the police stations of 15 districts."

He added, “There was no use of keeping precious jewelery like gold or silver jewelery or jewelery made of precious stones in police custody for years until the cases in the related cases were over. Several police station in-charges were made in this regard. Hence these properties were handed over to their rightful owners in related matters under Section 451 of CrPC. ”

Vehicles, mobile phones, laptops, personal computers, CCTV etc. have also been returned to their owners after completing the necessary formalities.

The returned vehicles included 5,299 two-wheelers, 280 TSRs and 869 four-wheelers. At the same time 3,980 mobile phones, 121 laptops and computers and CCTV and 1,931 other items were recovered, which were handed over to their rightful owners.

