Delhi Police stopped Rahul Gandhi’s march, detained many Congress leaders including Priyanka Vadra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today, on Thursday, Delhi Police has stopped the march from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan along with senior leaders of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, who is going to submit a signed memorandum of 2 crore people in protest against agricultural bills. The Congress’s march to Rashtrapati Bhavan has been stopped by the Delhi Police and the police have taken Priyanka Gandhi into custody and taken them to Delhi Police in a bus. The Delhi Police has taken several Congress leaders into custody. Also Read – Farmers Protest: 62-year-old Manjeet Kaur from Patiala reached Jeep after driving a jeep, seeing her swag

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi says, “Any dissent against this government has been classified as terrorist elements. We are doing this march to raise our voice in support of the farmers. ” Also Read – Farmers Protest: Rahul Gandhi not allowed to take march, Section 144 applied in New Delhi

This March, the Congress leader was also carrying the trusses of the signature of 2 crore farmers in vehicles. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, BJP government is kicking on the stomach of farmers and it is our duty to stand with the farmers so we will do our duty. Also Read – Baul singer who fed the Union Home Minister at home, said- Could not talk to Amit Shah

Delhi Police take Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders into custody. They were taking out a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit to the President a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures seeking his intervention in farm laws issue. https://t.co/YHBbXmF8nC pic.twitter.com/SBB8BwyJ1P – ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “A young farmer has a son, who is rejecting the voice of the farmers, is adamant on his stubbornness while the donor of the country is sitting outside in the cold. Is there respect for or just his politics, respect for his bourgeois friends? “

Before the Congress march, let us know that the ACP of Delhi Police has said that only those leaders will be allowed to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is allowed.

Prior to the proposed march, former party president Rahul Gandhi had said that everyone will have to support the donors in the satyagraha against the ‘anti-agricultural laws’.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the party office and along with senior leaders, he went on a march with a convoy.

Delhi: Police detained other Congress leaders, including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi were going to submit a memorandum of 2 crore signatures to the President against agricultural laws. #farmlaws https://t.co/PUS2eB4c80 pic.twitter.com/2336ml5s9B – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 24, 2020

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, we will march till Rashtrapati Bhavan. We want the government to atone for its complete lack of consultation with farmers before passing these bills. I think there is an important moral role in encouraging and guiding the President to stand up to the pride of his Legislature.

Chanakyapuri ACP Pragya of Delhi Police has said that only those leaders who are allowed to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Apart from New Delhi, DCP Deepak Yadav said, no permission has been given for the Congress march in Rashtrapati Bhavan today. However, the three leaders who will be appointed in Rashtrapati Bhavan will be let go.

Before March, Congress MP K Suresh said, Rahul Gandhi will lead the protest from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10:45 am tomorrow. Along with Congress MPs, he will meet the President. He will seek intervention from the President in the Agriculture Bill matter.

In this satyagraha, all of us will have to support the supporter of the country: Rahul

Before the proposed march of Congress leaders against central agricultural laws to Rashtrapati Bhavan, former party president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that everyone will have to support the donors in the satyagraha against the ‘anti-agricultural laws’. He shared a news tweet, “Farmers of India are agitating against anti-agrarian laws to avoid such a tragedy. In this satyagraha, all of us will have to support the Annadata of the country. ”

Rahul shared the news of Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh

According to the news shared by the Congress leader, many farmers have complained of huge losses themselves due to contract farming in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh and they also say that the contracts were done without signature or seal. .

President will hand over memorandum to Ramnath Kovind and demand repeal of agricultural laws

The Congress says that senior party leaders and MPs led by Rahul Gandhi will march from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan and then repeal the agricultural laws by handing over a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind with about two crore signatures.

Will demand