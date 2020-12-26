Delhi Police to start vaccination of its personnel soon, will send date and time through SMS

Delhi Police to Begin Vaccinating: Delhi Police will inform its personnel by SMS about the date and time of vaccination as part of Kovid-19 vaccination campaign. The officials gave this information on Saturday. Also Read – Corona vaccination in Rajasthan: Corona vaccination to begin soon in Rajasthan, Chief Minister said- Preparation is complete

According to an official order issued by Senior Commissioner of Police (Operations and License) Dr. Muktesh Chander to senior officers, all police personnel will be informed about the date, time and place of vaccination on their mobile phones.

The order said that it is important that the mobile numbers of all police personnel be recorded and updated in the 'PIS' system. It says that all district and unit heads should complete this work by January 3, 2021 so that no workers are left out of the vaccination program.

Additional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Delhi Police said, “We are updating our records.”

